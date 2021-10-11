Monday, Oct. 11, 1971
Hotel and motel managers around the region reported this morning that weekend tourist traffic generated by the area’s fall foliage left them saying “no vacancy” to hundreds of visitors. Winding Brook Lodge, one of the largest motels in the area, reported that its 90 rooms were filled the entire weekend and that more than 100 people had to be turned away.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Atomic Energy Commission hearings on licensing the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant at Vernon resume tomorrow after a recess of two months. Environmental groups and government representatives from at least four states are expected to continue their pressure for closer environmental restrictions on the plant’s operation.
Friday, Oct. 11, 1996
Police have sent letters to 10 local men, barring them from the bus station in Keene because of recent complaints about lewd behavior in the men’s room. “This behavior mimics what sometimes happens at rest areas,” Keene police detective James F. McLaughlin said.
Six years after New Hampshire bestowed Libertarians with major party status, party leaders are still staking out a future away from the fringe.