Saturday,
Oct. 10, 1970
Fire Prevention Week 1970 winds up tonight with the 122nd annual Firemen’s Ball at the National Guard Armory on Hastings Avenue.
National School Lunch Week will be observed Oct. 11-17. In observance, an identical menu will be served throughout the nation on one day during the week. Included in this menu will be chicken, green peas, cranberry jelly, baking powder biscuits with butter, oatmeal-raisin cookies and milk.
Tuesday,
Oct. 10, 1995
The Keene man who heads the N.H. Christian Coalition is being blasted for inaccuracies in a column he wrote for The New York Times. Particularly under attack is George W. Fellendorf’s statement: “Here in Keene … we have resoundingly rejected the National Education Association resolution calling for public schools to celebrate October as Lesbian and Gay History Month.” There was no such proposal in New Hampshire, says Mel Myler, head of the N.H. Chapter of the NEA, a nationwide union for teachers.
LANGDON — An elementary school addition for North Charlestown — absolutely free? We’ll take it, all six members of the Fall Mountain Regional School Board said Monday night. Two weeks ago, the Hill and St. Pierre families of Charlestown offered to pay for a five-classroom addition to the Farwell School in North Charlestown.