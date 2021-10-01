Friday, Oct. 1, 1971
Keene’s 1971 property tax rate is $35.10 per $1,000 of assessed value. The tax rate was released this morning by City Assessor Robert F. Cassube, who said the rate is considerably lower than last year’s. However, because the city had a revaluation of property, the value at which property is taxed is much higher.
A tour of Keene homes in different states of repair was given to members of several city agencies Thursday. The purpose was to show how a program of “concentrated code enforcement” could help rebuild existing deteriorating neighborhoods with federal government help.
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 1996
SWANZEY CENTER — The first official ballot vote in the Monadnock Region will go on as planned — barring any last-minute intervention by the N.H. Supreme Court. A smattering of district voters failed to overturn the Monadnock Regional School Board’s recommendations for a new teacher contract.
CONCORD — A late start to New Hampshire’s fall foliage season will likely provide a boost to tourist-dependent businesses that saw too little green this summer because of bad weather.