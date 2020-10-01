Thursday, Oct. 1, 1970
There are about 1,100 mobile homes in Cheshire County. The adjoining towns of Peterborough, Hancock, Langdon, Acworth and Charlestown have 234 more. All of those mobile homes are being “covertly subsidized” through tax bills paid by people who own conventional homes, according to Keene City Planner Jerry F. McCollough.
HINSDALE — The town is watching a big new neighbor rise across the Connecticut River at Vernon, Vt. Going up rapidly is the $135 million Yankee Nuclear Power Corp. plant. Hinsdale is the closest New Hampshire town to the nuclear facility, less than a mile across the river.
CONCORD — Gov. Walter Peterson says President Nixon is sensitive to the New England oil crisis but has not offered a solution to resolve the problem. The governor said the tremendous increase in the price of industrial oil has not been remedied nor has a possible shortage been rectified.
Sunday, Oct. 1, 1995
No newspaper published.