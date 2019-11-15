Saturday, Nov. 15, 1969
DURHAM — Last year, a 19-year-old Virginia youth was sentenced to 25 years in prison, five years suspended, and fined $500 on a first offense conviction of marijuana possession. In New Hampshire, under a new drug control act which became effective Sept. 1, the Virginian would have been convicted of a misdemeanor. At worst, he would have been sentenced to one year in the county jail and fined $500. He could even be given a suspended sentence.
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Apollo 12’s astronauts rocketed toward the moon Friday, their command ship undamaged by a stormy launch and their lunar landing craft looking “real tidy.” Their aim toward America’s second landing on the moon was so good ground controllers cancelled a scheduled course correction although the launch of Charles “Pete” Conrad, Alan L. Bean and Richard F. Gordon was one of the most harrowing in nine years of U.S. manner spaceflight.
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1994
Take a wild guess at the most-asked question this week in the area. It’s easy: “Just where is Robin Williams staying while he’s filming ‘Jumanji’ in Keene and Swanzey?” Everyone has a guess and some people pretend to know, but really, it’s the biggest secret around. But even if people aren’t let in on that secret, they’re satisfied watching Williams act and hopeful that they can get his attention.
Former Keene priest Gordon J. MacRae will be at least 74 years old before he sees the outside of N.H. State Prison again. The convicted child molester was sentenced Monday to a maximum 33½ to 67 years behind bars. Under New Hampshire’s truth in sentencing law, MacRae, 41, won’t be eligible for parole until 2028 and then only if he has successfully completed a sex-offender treatment program.