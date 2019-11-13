Thursday, Nov. 13, 1969
The next arena in the battle for control of
Hinsdale Raceway will be in Cheshire County Superior Court. A petition filed yesterday seeks termination of an agreement between Joseph E. Sullivan Jr. of Lowell, Mass., and two former directors of the racetrack which gave Sullivan controlling interest of the track. It also wants Hinsdale Raceway to sue Sullivan for up to $100,000 paid to the two former directors from the track’s treasury as an “inducement” for them to sell their stock to Sullivan.
CONCORD — There are now about 5,000 signs and billboards of every size, shape and description along New Hampshire’s 1,238 miles of interstate and federal aid primary highways. Under the terms of a complex new outdoor advertising law passed by the Legislature, many of them will start to disappear after the first of the year.
Sunday, Nov. 13, 1994
No paper published.