Sunday,
Nov. 23, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday,
Nov. 23, 1994
For her 109th Thanksgiving, Nellie H. Richards of Keene is whooping it up. The 109-year-old woman is on her way to New York City today to see the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — a longtime dream for Richards, who helped design the parade’s floats back in the 1920s and ’30s. Richards, who now lives at Westwood Healthcare Center on Keene’s Main Street, once worked as an artist and designer at the Sue Hastings Marionette Studios in New York City.