Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1969
The momentum of a massive primary victory carried Richard M. Clark Jr. to an easy win over William H. Kennedy in yesterday’s mayor’s race. Kennedy, a 43-year-old lawyer, tripled the 532 votes he won in the Oct. 7 primary, receiving 1,561 votes. However, Clark, 48, an insurance agency partner, doubled his primary total, jumping from 1,768 votes to 3,330.
Despite the volume of the opposition during a controversial campaign, revisions in the Keene city charter were passed in each of the five wards yesterday. The final tally was 2,554 votes in favor of the amendments to 1,884 against. The revisions gained 670 votes more than the simple majority necessary for passage.
Saturday, Nov. 5, 1994
While this region’s Republicans and Democrats now share an even split in the N.H. House, both parties expect that to change after Nov. 8. “Democrats are going to do fabulously in Cheshire County,” said Patricia T. Russell of Keene, vice chair of the Cheshire County Democratic Party. Not so, according to Jane P. Lane of Keene, who is third vice president of the National Federation of Republican Women.
It’s been six months since Robert J. Richards resigned as Keene’s public works director. And it’s beginning to look as if a replacement won’t be named soon. City Manager J. Patrick MacQueen said he’s checking the references of about five candidates who were interviewed recently. “I’m not sure we’ll be making an appointment from this round,” MacQueen said.