Thursday, Nov. 6, 1969
CONCORD — A four-year term for governor and annual legislative sessions are expected to be among the changes sought at a special session this winter, it was learned today. Knowledgeable sources predict Gov. Walter Peterson will press for the two proposals, which must be accomplished through constitutional amendments, as the keystone to his long-range reform of state government.
The Cheshire County Commissioners have refused to take land in Swanzey the city of Keene says it needs for an access road to its new airport terminal. The commission ruled “by majority vote” that the city had failed to prove the necessity of taking a 50-foot-wide strip of land on the edge of property owned by Morris W. Wilbur for an access road.
Sunday, Nov. 6, 1994
No paper published.