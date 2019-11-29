Saturday, Nov. 29, 1969
CONCORD — Most of New Hampshire's district court justices received good news this week from the Administrative Committee on District and Municipal Courts. As a result of committee action and statutory provisions, 22 of the 37 justices and as many special justices and clerks will receive salary increases, effective Jan. 1, 1970.
CONCORD — The recently revised inheritance tax may be doomed before it celebrates its first birthday if the legislature takes action proposed Friday by Gov. Walter Peterson. The governor said he plans to ask for the elimination of lineal descendants from the tax. It was only a few months ago that the legislature revised the tax so it would produce an estimated $7 million.
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 1994
Two of Keene's more prominent cultural organizations, the Grand Monadnock Arts Council and Center State Cheshire County, could join forces as the two women who led the groups step down. Nancy Sporborg of Center State and Ellen Avery of the arts council say they have talked about merging the two groups, but will leave it up to the remaining members to make a decision early next year.
This year's deer harvest was down from last year, but it was a good one nonetheless for hunters. "It's still going to rank in the top 10 of all time," Steve Weber of the N.H. Fish and Game Department said Monday. When the firearms season ended Sunday, 8,188 deer had been taken statewide, down almost 17 percent from last year's total of 9,824.