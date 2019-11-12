Wednesday, Nov. 12, 1969
Unless what it sees as a bottleneck in the office of Keene’s city solicitor is unplugged, the Ashuelot Valley Regional Planning Commission may have to delay efforts for a regional sewage system for another year. The problem has been getting an agreement from R. Johnson Shortlidge, city solicitor, setting up an agency to administer the systems involving Keene, North Swanzey, Marlborough, Troy and West Swanzey.
Rain held down the crowds but thousands of New Englanders still turned out to honor the region’s war veterans Tuesday. The traditional Veterans Day observations were designed in part as an outlet for the so-called “silent majority” to express support for President Nixon’s Vietnam policy.
Saturday, Nov. 12, 1994
RINDGE — Before 1,300 people at ice-cold Crystal Field in Rindge, the Franklin Pierce College women’s soccer team advanced to the national championship game with a 2-1 victory over Mercyhurst. The unbeaten Ravens, 18-0, trailed 1-0 after Mercyhurst scored three minutes into the match, but dominated the rest of the way.
WASHINGTON — The White House, still reeling from the slap of repudiation delivered by voters Tuesday, is searching for a path that allows President Clinton to salvage some of his agenda, his dignity and his political future. Clinton and his staff are, if anything, more demoralized in the aftermath of Tuesday’s GOP blowout.