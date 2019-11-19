Wednesday, Nov. 19, 1969
The controversy over the location of the new county courthouse came alive again at yesterday’s meeting between the County Commission and Keene’s mayor-elect, Robert M. Clark Jr. The commission is unanimously opposed to expansion of the existing building on Court Street, while Clark favors retention of the present site.
SPACE CENTER, Houston — The Apollo 12 astronauts made an astonishing bullseye landing on the Ocean of Storms today, planted Old Glory and set up a scientific laboratory that immediately began sending the moon’s secrets back to Earth. Charles H. “Pete” Conrad and Alan Bean, exultant and whistling as they worked, became the third and fourth Americans to stride the dusty surface of the moon after a pinpoint landing.
Saturday, Nov. 19, 1994
After vandals overturned 120 headstones in two Keene cemeteries, all Brian A. Mattson could do is wonder. Mattson, Keene’s parks, recreation and cemetery director, is still figuring out how much the vandalism will cost the city government. And he’s trying to figure out why it happened. “It makes you wonder who they are trying to strike out at,” Mattson said of the vandals. “It doesn’t make sense.”
Believe it or not, Keene is gearing up for the holiday season already. The official start-up will be Center Stage Cheshire County’s Holiday Tree Lighting Festival Friday, Nov. 25, in downtown Keene. This year’s tree was rolled into place Friday afternoon.