Sunday, Nov. 9, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 1994
Charles F. Bass of Peterborough is headed to Washington, carried by a Republican tidal wave that saw the GOP gain a majority in Congress for the first time in 40 years. The Peterborough Republican ousted two-term Democratic incumbent Dick Swett of Bow to win back the 2nd Congressional District seat held by Republicans for 78 years before Swett wrested it away four years ago. Monadnock Region voters also overwhelmingly threw their support behind the reelection of Republican Stephen Merrill in the governor’s race.
Republican congressional leaders and the Clinton White House struck a tone of tenuous accommodation today after voters put the Republicans in charge of both the House and Senate for the first time since Eisenhower’s day. Two years after President Clinton took office, the Democrats were targeted for wholesale repudiation, and today the president’s top advisers acknowledged he would have to trim his agenda and try to work with Republicans.