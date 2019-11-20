Thursday, Nov. 20, 1969
A much more active effort to safeguard open space in Keene to meet the community goal of having 50 percent of the city’s land area open is urged in a preliminary draft of a report which will be part of Keene’s comprehensive plan. The report on open space and recreation, prepared by Hans Klunder Associates Inc., the Hanover planning firm hired to do the comprehensive plan, was submitted to the Conservation Commission yesterday.
CONCORD — Robert R. DeVoid, director of the state Office of Economic Opportunity, today was under orders to hand in his resignation for losing the confidence of Gov. Walter Peterson. DeVoid’s office today said he is preparing a statement of resignation but will not release the statement until the governor has seen it.
Sunday, Nov. 20, 1994
No paper published.