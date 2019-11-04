Tuesday, Nov. 4, 1969
Voting in the first hour of today’s municipal election was nearly 50 percent heavier than it was in the Oct. 7 primary election. A preliminary check of the polls in the five wards showed 678 of Keene’s 10,157 registered voters cast ballots soon after the 10 a.m. opening of the voting centers.
The captain of last year’s Keene High School cross country team, Tim Mayes, finished second in the New England Prep School Championships. Mayes, who attends Phillips Exeter Academy, and Steve Hamel, the school’s No. 1 runner, led Exeter to its sixth consecutive championship at Hotchkiss School in Connecticut.
Friday, Nov. 4, 1994
At 8:45 this morning, coaches and athletic administrators at Keene State College gathered in a room at Spaulding Gymnasium to meet with the college president, Dr. Stanley J. Yarosewick. At 8:49, the door opened briefly. Inside, the expression on the coaches’ faces told the story. Division III. Again. Yarosewick announced he officially endorsed an earlier decision to move KSC’s athletic program from Division II to Division III by the fall of 1997.
After a deluge of telephone calls and letters from angry residents, Keene city councilors voted Thursday to take a fresh look at having a private company run the city’s new $2 million recycling center. The council wrangled for months over whether the city staff should run the operation or whether privatization would be more cost-efficient. “In my three years on the council, I have never seen an issue that has sparked so much discussion or controversy,” said Councilor H. Charles Larracey.