Saturday, Nov. 22, 1969
The concept of a downtown Keene with separate business, government and cultural educational areas was accepted Thursday by the downtown subcommittee of the Planning Board. Hans Klunder, the Hanover planning consultant working on Keene’s comprehensive plan, wanted to get the committee’s approval of the concept before he narrowed his focus to concentrate on specific methods of designing and implementing the plan.
SPACE CENTER, Houston — America’s second moon landing team rocketed from lunar orbit toward home Friday with the astronauts happily chatting about their highly successful exploits. The first words from the spacecraft Yankee Clipper as it swung around the back side of the moon were “Hello, Houston, Apollo 12’s en route home.”
Tuesday, Nov. 22, 1994
STODDARD — Stands of old-growth forest, a hilltop assembly of huge boulders, and habitat for an array of wildlife will remain wild forever in Stoddard under a landmark conservation deal announced today. A partnership between the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests and the Boston-based Sweet Water Trust has resulted in the permanent protection of 732 acres around Pioneer Lake in Stoddard.
Neighbors are ready to go to court to block six apartments of public housing proposed on Damon Court in Keene. A new group, the Damon Court Environmental Alliance, has hired Keene lawyer Timothy A. O’Meara and is threatening to sue the Keene Planning board if it approves a Keene Housing authority proposal to put six apartments for low-income families at the end of the short, dead-end street.