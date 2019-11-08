Saturday, Nov. 8, 1969
A new veteran — “our kind of guy” — will get a special salute on Veterans Day next week. “A salute to the nation’s newest generation of war veterans will be emphasized during Keene’s observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11,” James E. Pelkey Sr., Gordon-Bissell Post 4 American Legion commander, said of those who served in Vietnam. He urged all citizens of Keene to attend the memorial exercises at the city’s memorial flag pole.
For the first time in the history of the N.H. State Grange, a father has presented his son with a 25-year service award. Charles A Farmer, a vice president of the National Grange Mutual Insurance Co., received the award from his father, James C. Farmer, at the annual recognition night of the Cheshire Grange No. 131.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 1994
The headless horseman in the middle of Central Square in Keene is too late for Halloween, but just in time for the shooting of a movie. A 15-foot-tall fiberglass statue, sitting atop a flatbed trailer, rolled along Main Street to Central Square this morning, where workers would position it atop the fountain in the center of the common for the filming of the movie “Jumanji.” Filming starts Monday and crews from Tri-Star Pictures were working furiously to get ready.
As the polls opened in Keene this morning, the mood was mixed among early voters who either said they cast ballots along party lines or were frustrated by the choices.