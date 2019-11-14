Friday, Nov. 14, 1969
CONCORD — Auto insurance companies in the habit of pleading poverty every time they want a rate increase are going to have to report some of their profits under a new ruling in New Hampshire. For more than half a century, casualty companies across the country have been able to seek rate increases based on the difference between their premiums and losses. But they haven’t been required to list the profit they make by investing the premiums.
CAPE KENNEDY — America’s three-man Apollo 12 crew successfully blasted off on a second moon landing mission today despite a last-minute thunderstorm that may have jolted the booster rocket with a lightning bolt. The thick, fast-moving squall had threatened until the final moments to delay the flight of Navy commanders Charles “Pete” Conrad, Alan L. Bean and Richard F. Gordon.
Monday, Nov. 14, 1994
The man everyone had been waiting to see descended on Keene’s dilapidated-appearing West Street this morning, looking like a cross between a professional wrestler and a weary gold prospector. Actor Robin Williams, with flowing beard and shoulder-length hair, ran up and down West Street near Central Square several times, with cameras rolling, and at least 200 spectators watching the slow, almost mind-numbing process of making a motion picture named “Jumanji.”
RINDGE — As a freshman, Beth Murphy never imagined she would one day be playing for a national championship, much less doing in front of the home crowd at Crystal Field. But four years later and in front of 1,500 fans, it was indeed a field of dreams for Murphy and the Ravens, who defeated Regis 2-0 for the women’s soccer national championship.