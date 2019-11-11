Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1969
Something must be done soon to relieve crowding in Keene district schools. District administrators emphasized this during last night’s meeting of the Keene Board of Education. Elementary supervisor Richard L. Champagne reported on the “deplorable” situation at Symonds School and the “overstuffed” classes at Jonathan Daniels.
New Hampshire high schools produced two of the state’s finest cross country runners ever this year and its best balanced team. “Yet, Saturday proved once again that we are no match for New England’s best,” coach Jack Mayes said in analyzing the New England High School Cross Country Championship in Warwick Neck, R.I. Keene High’s Dave Goldsmith finished seventh, while Winnacunnet’s Bruce Butterworth took third and state champion Concord finished fifth in the New Englands.
Friday, Nov. 11, 1994
It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, say a handful of would-be extras selected for the movie “Jumanji,” to be filmed in Keene next week. Dixie Gurian of Richmond, Richard Newman of Keene, Carolyn Norback of Walpole, Jason Sawtelle of Jaffrey and Stella Sise of Keene are just a few of the 100 people who may be extras in the movie.
On a vote of 159-100, workers at Kingsbury Corp. in Keene have rejected an offer to join the United Auto Workers union. Secret-ballot voting occurred Thursday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Every single one of the company’s 259 employees who were eligible to vote cast ballots, company officials said.