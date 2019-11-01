Saturday, Nov. 1, 1969
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Friday state aid to parochial schools was allowable if safeguards are provided “to prevent more than incidental” benefits to the religious organization. In an advisory opinion, the court cited aid for textbooks and supplementary educational services as types it considered constitutional.
An AWOL Marine armed with a rifle hijacked a Trans World Airlines jet over California Friday and forced it on a hop-scotch trip over the United States and the Atlantic Ocean to Shannon, Ireland, en route to Egypt. The pilot of the plane, Capt. Billy M. Morton, reported by radio at Shannon that the plane and crew members were “in good condition” following their trans-Atlantic flight. The plane was expected to resume its flight after refueling.
Tuesday, Nov. 1, 1994
With no snail darters or northern spotted owls, New Hampshire has been spared much of the ruckus seen elsewhere over the Endangered Species Act. But as New Hampshire’s population grows — along with its list of rare species — so too does the chance of this state having its own controversy over the act.
PETERBOROUGH — Best-selling conservative humorist P.J. O’Rourke is being panned by activists for the handicapped, after calling a wheelchair ramp at the Peterborough Post Office “a $100,000 monument to patting one’s self on the back.” The author, who lives in Sharon, told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that the ramp was required by a law, the federal Americans With Disabilities Act, “to make people feel good.”