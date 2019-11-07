Friday, Nov. 7, 1969
The Police Department was back on the City Council’s firing line last night in a dispute over who has responsibility for administration of the city’s parking lots. In an oral report, James A. Masiello of Ward 4 told the council the police chief and Police Commission are “picking straws” with the council’s Public Safety Committee instead of trying to serve the public interest.
Sentinel staff members, whose work often includes estimating the size of crowds, were having difficulty this morning determining how many visitors went through their own plant last night. It was generally agreed, however, that some 2,000 persons attended the Sentinel’s Open House, celebrating the newspaper’s 170th anniversary.
Monday, Nov. 7, 1994
If worrying about money doesn’t give you enough headaches, now you have to worry about fake bills, too. Counterfeit money is a recurring problem in the Monadnock Region and throughout the state, according to the Concord office of the U.S. Secret Service.
CONCORD — Soccer is king in Gilford and, not surprisingly, Gilford is king in soccer. Playing on a field more mud than grass in pouring rain, the Gilford Golden Eagles flew once more, winning their eighth straight Class M boys soccer title thanks to a 1-0 win over Fall Mountain Regional High in Sunday’s championship game.