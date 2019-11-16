Sunday, Nov. 16, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1994
Tuesday was the animal chase scene without the animals. Fifty extras scrambled and raced throughout Central Square in Keene, carrying stereo equipment, plates, and even a satellite dish, as they pretended to loot stores and run from wild animals in the streets for the filming of “Jumanji.” The “Jumanji” screenplay, written by Jonathan Hansligh, is based on the award-winning children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. It stars Robin Williams and actress Kirsten Dunst (“Interview With the Vampire”), and is directed by Joe Johnston (“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”). It’s due out by Christmas 1995.
He came. He saw. He floored ’em. “Jumanji” star Robin Williams turned what was billed as a formal presentation in his honor at Keene City Hall Tuesday into an opportunity to slay people with his ozone-depleting humor. Mayor William F. Lynch, playing the straight man, said the city had been “blessed with this opportunity” to be part of a $55-million movie. He and his wife, state Rep. Margaret Lynch, presented large, gold-plated keys to the city to Williams and movie director Joe Johnston.