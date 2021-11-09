Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1971
Elimination of letter grades for 1st-graders and also the first semester of the 2nd grade was approved by the Keene Board of Education Monday night on a 5-3 vote.
CONCORD — A funny thing happened to the state welfare department on its way to spending $26 million this year. The number of people on welfare declined and the department has piled up a surplus of $524,000.
Saturday, Nov. 9, 1996
As unemployment remains at a steady low — nationally it’s 5.2 percent and 3 percent in the Keene-Brattleboro area — it’s a workers’ market.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County has published “Shire Town By Foot: Keene, New Hampshire, A Walking Tour.” The 48-page booklet gives the history of 64 sites in downtown Keene. It took about a year to put the booklet together, said Alan F. Rumrill, the society’s director.