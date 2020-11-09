Monday, Nov. 9, 1970
“It’s extra food. It’s not like being on welfare at all. For elderly people, it’s a real source of help. We want them to have this food.” That’s how Clare Moore of Jaffrey, overseer of the public welfare, describes the surplus food program in her town. Jaffrey is one of nine Cheshire County towns which truck the surplus foods from Keene to a local center.
FAIRLEE, Vt. — The cages have been emptied at the Rare Bird and Animal Farm south of Lake Morey where the Connecticut River winds. The cupboards in its gift shop have been made bare, and the aromas of the refreshment stand hang lonely now on peeling paint. The 18-year-old Rare Bird and Animal Farm on Route 5 disappeared at auction Saturday.
Thursday, Nov. 9, 1995
A Keene man suffered a gash over his eye and other injuries when he was beaten early Saturday morning by a street gang, the McMafia — a loose-knit group of teenagers who hang out together.
Ticket buyers in Hinsdale and Winchester won’t forget the first-ever Powerball drawing in New Hampshire. They won $100,000 apiece.