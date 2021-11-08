Monday, Nov. 8, 1971
AMCHITKA, Alaska — Scientists watched today for the first signs of collapse in the surface at ground zero more than a mile above a successful explosion of a 5-megaton nuclear warhead on Amchitka Island. The blast caused the largest earth tremor ever produced by man, but fears that it would set off disastrous earthquakes and tidal waves proved unfounded.
Indian Summer was lengthy this year, but it ended with a resounding freeze Saturday when the mercury dropped to 22 degrees in Keene. Snow flurried on Sunday, and early today the temperature worked its way down to 23 degrees.
Friday, Nov. 8, 1996
HINSDALE — Residents at Thicket Hill Village have decided to buy their mobile home park, though they are unsure if they can swing the deal. State law gives tenants first dibs, but the park owner already has a deal to sell the park for nearly $3.3 million.
Renovating and expanding the Keene Public Library will cost about $3.5 million, City Manager John A. MacLean says, a price he considers affordable. “The question now becomes, what is the will of the community?” MacLean said.