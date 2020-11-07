Saturday,
Nov. 7, 1970
WASHINGTON — The government sued General Motors Friday for refusing to tell owners of 200,000 pickups it built between 1960 and 1965 that federal officials suspect the trucks’ wheel rims might break and cause an accident.
Jefferson Airplane, one of the nation’s most exciting contemporary musical groups, will appear at Keene State College on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5. Appearing with the Airplane, will be the Hot Tuna, an offshoot group of the Airplane.
Tuesday,
Nov. 7, 1995
If Congress approves the money, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will soon launch an ambitious effort to protect important plant and animal habitats in the Connecticut River valley. The service has completed its final study of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge and is preparing to make it happen, said Lawrence Bandolin, who’s leading the service’s plans.
PETERBOROUGH — The new year will be the end for The Folkway in Peterborough. The restaurant and concert stage, a haven for folksingers since 1975, will close after Jan. 1.