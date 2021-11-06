Saturday,
Nov. 6, 1971
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Friday night to hold an extraordinary Saturday morning session to hear environmentalists’ pleas that it order postponement of the mighty U.S. underground nuclear test on Amchitka Island scheduled for eight hours later.
...
Eighteen-year-old Linda Rose of Peterborough may never again be extended the invitation to substitute for an absent bowler in the Monday night men’s league at Bowling Acres. The reason is that she completely outshone the league’s 48 regulars by scoring a 380 candlepin triple.
Wednesday,
Nov. 6, 1996
New Hampshire has its first Democratic governor since 1982 — and the first elected woman governor in its history. Jeanne Shaheen roared into the governor’s office, thrashing Republican Ovide Lamontagne by about 57 percent to 40 percent.
...
PUTNEY, Vt. — Several macaws and a parrot were killed, but two reindeer were led to safety, in a stubborn weekend barn fire at Santa’s Land in Putney, Vt. A heat lamp that kept the birds warm probably caused the fire, Putney Fire Chief Brad King said.