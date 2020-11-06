Friday, Nov. 6, 1970
The City Council yesterday ratified the new Sunday Sales law which Keene voters approved on Tuesday’s referendum ballot. The law, which goes into effect immediately, provides for “full and open” sales in Keene between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
The City Council yesterday established a set of guidelines for encouraging industrial development in Keene. The industrial policy, according to its backers, will “provide for industrial expansion in a planned and objective manner and will attract widely diversified, non-pollutant-oriented manufacturing and service firms” to the city.
Monday, Nov. 6, 1995
JERUSALEM — Yitzhak Rabin, 73, was laid to rest today as the world’s leaders paid homage to the assassinated leader who secured Israel’s place among the family of nations and stretched out a hand of peace to the Arabs.
FITZWILLIAM — When Charles B. Kiritsy opened his State Line Grocery store in Fitzwilliam Sunday at 9 a.m., a line of people was waiting to get in. Most weren’t waiting for Sunday newspapers; they were there for Powerball tickets.