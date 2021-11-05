Friday, Nov. 5, 1971
Two years ago, Keene voters changed the city charter. On Tuesday, the N.H. Supreme Court held a hearing on a petition to nullify the changes in the charter, which substantially altered the structure of Keene’s city government.
The new hospital being constructed on Court Street will have facilities for natural childbirth, with husbands allowed in the delivery room.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1996
SWANZEY CENTER — A 16-year-old student says he borrowed a friend’s handgun to defend himself against a bully at Monadnock Regional High School. As a result, he and his friend face expulsion.
RINDGE — A critic of Conant High School’s drug testing of student athletes is taking her fight to the N.H. Board of Education. Marilynn J. Vagalebre of Rindge, whose daughter, a Conant athlete, is subject to the random urine tests, told the school board Monday she’s asking the state board to intervene and force dismissal of the school’s athletic director.