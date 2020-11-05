Thursday, Nov. 5, 1970
CONCORD — New Hampshire voters got their traditional promise of no sales or income tax Wednesday from Gov. Walter Peterson, who nearly lost an election waged in large part over taxes. Peterson fought hard last year for his 6 percent tax on business profits. It’s been in effect a few months and his opponents said the program has not performed in a deteriorating economy.
PETERBOROUGH — Two Hancock teenage youths were arraigned in District Court Monday before Judge Kenneth A. Brighton on charges of inhaling toxic vapors for effect. They pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 180 days in the house of correction, 150 days being suspended upon good behavior and participation in the vocational and rehabilitation program.
Sunday, Nov. 5, 1995
No newspaper published.