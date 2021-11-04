Thursday, Nov. 4, 1971
Alcohol is still the first drug choice among high school students, a survey of 460 students from 28 New Hampshire schools has shown. Eighty-one percent of students participating in the survey, sponsored by the state Department of Education, said they have tried alcohol, while only 36 percent admitted to trying some other drug.
If you think property tax rates where you live are too high, you should take a look at what other people are paying. According to statistics released by the State Tax Commission, the city of Keene ranks 130th out of 169 towns and cities in the state on the basis of tax rate.
Monday, Nov. 4, 1996
BRATTLEBORO — The bar at the Brattleboro Country Club isn’t as well stocked today as it normally is. Burglars broke into the country club early Saturday and stole 36 bottles of liquor, police said.
CONCORD — An investigation has uncovered widespread illegal use of dealer license plates by people trying to avoid paying millions of dollars in registration fees, state officials say. State Director of Motor Vehicles Virginia Beecher said 5,000 dealer plates have been revoked so far.