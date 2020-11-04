Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1970
The 1970 election in Cheshire County was a Republican cake-walk. Most Republican candidates for state and county offices won large majorities from county voters.
The city of Keene has a new Sunday Sales law as 61 percent of city residents voting yesterday approved an ordinance providing for unrestricted sales between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The new law replaces an ancient state statute which limits commerce on the Lord’s Day on the basis of commodities only.
Saturday, Nov. 4, 1995
Last Friday, Henry W. Lie, chief conservator for Harvard University’s art museums, visited Keene to take a look at the bronze Civil War memorial on Central Square. It turns out that Keene’s statue is the third oldest war memorial in the state. Only statues in Claremont and Peterborough are older. The statue in Keene was commissioned for $7,000 by the city government in 1869.
A steady, chilly rain that’s hung over the Monadnock Region in the last few days has raised water levels and ended the statewide drought warning.