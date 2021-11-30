Tuesday, Nov. 30, 1971
A North Swanzey man was saved from possible drowning Monday afternoon. Enoch Sherwood, 71, was fishing from thin ice on Bent’s Pond when the ice gave way. The Keene Fire Department rescued Sherwood and two other men who tried to save him.
A “secret meeting” of Keene’s Safety Board of Review in a private home Monday night has touched off a series of charges and counter-charges and raised questions concerning the role of boards in the administrative organization of the city government.
Saturday, Nov. 30, 1996
Known in the retail business as “Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving is supposedly the biggest shopping day of the year. “The few days just before Christmas are bigger,” said John W. Morin, manager of the Joe Jones sports shop in the Colony Mill Marketplace in Keene. Other retailers agree.
WINCHESTER — The A.C. Lawrence Leather Co. has been closed for nearly 10 years now. And the town of Winchester has been stuck with the 14-acre polluted site since 1993, when it was seized for more than $200,000 in back taxes.