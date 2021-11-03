Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1971
The New England Small College Athletic conference turned down the recommendation of its major sports committee Tuesday and ruled the Keene State College soccer team ineligible for the conference championship. The ruling disqualifies the best soccer team in KSC’s history from playing for the northern division title this week.
RINDGE — The planning board gave every indication Monday night that it would grant approval before Friday for two mobile home parks, one for just two homes and one which may well eventually involve 80 or more.
Sunday, Nov. 3, 1996
Editor’s note: The Sentinel launched a Sunday edition on this date in 1996.
CONCORD — If Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Shaheen breaks through Tuesday, her victory will be historic for more than her gender as the first woman ever elected to the corner office.
WASHINGTON — Extreme right-wing groups are increasingly relying on the Internet to spread their anti-government and racist messages and recruit members, according to a new study by the Anti-Defamation League.