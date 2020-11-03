Tuesday, Nov. 3, 1970
Whether good weather or exciting political campaigns caused it is uncertain, but the voter turnout in Keene this morning was very heavy. Officials in every Keene ward said a steady stream of voters had been filing into the booths since the polls opened at 10 a.m.
BOSTON — Cardinal Richard Cushing was part of the image of Boston, from the poor people in the slums who revered him to his powerful friends, like the Kennedy family. He died Monday of cancer. He was 75.
Friday, Nov. 3, 1995
John G. Dugan wants a $1 million federal grant to spur development of the Black Brook industrial park in Keene. The Keene Economic Development and Revitalization Corp., of which Dugan is president, has pledged to bring about 220 jobs to the Monadnock Region, in exchange for obtaining federal money to finance businesses. About 165 of those jobs have materialized, and more are on the way. “These are young, growing companies that we finance,” Dugan said. “They’re not dogs.”
To critics, Thursday’s narrow defeat of a health-care zone in Keene was a victory for the Court Street neighborhood and a rightful rebuke of the hospital and clinic that pushed for change. For Cheshire Medical Center and the Lahey Hitchcock Clinic-Keene, it’s back to the drawing board.