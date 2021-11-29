Monday, Nov. 29, 1971
A Cheshire County Superior Court judge ruled earlier this month that Hinsdale has to permit the development of two mobile home parks that will eventually place about 1,200 mobile homes in town. Judge Martin F. Loughlin struck down an ordinance passed last June limiting the number of mobile homes in the town.
CONCORD — “The only way to win at a race track is to own it,” said Paul C. Marvel, executive director of the N.H. Christian Civic League. The Loudon-based organization has been active in opposing dog race track proposals in various communities in the state.
Friday, Nov. 29, 1996
SWANZEY CENTER — William V. Wheeler, the school superintendent who once referred to opponents of federal Goals 2000 as “castrated pigs,” doesn’t want his contract renewed after the next school year. Wheeler is superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 38.
HANCOCK — About 25 people attended a public hearing on Hancock’s updated master plan. They opposed establishing a commercial zone in the town but favored a new category of home-based businesses so people could do more kinds of business at home.