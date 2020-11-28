Saturday,
Nov. 28, 1970
Six of eight directors of the Keene Cooperative Bank have submitted their resignations. The majority of the board resigned yesterday as the upshot of a dispute among the directors. The move comes only four days prior to the bank’s annual meeting.
If you haven’t gotten a deer yet, better get with it as next Tuesday the deer season ends. Up until this writing there had been 5,595 deer shot in the state, with 261 bear falling to the lucky hunters.
Tuesday,
Nov. 28, 1995
Keene officials will ask the N.H. Supreme Court to step into a dispute over tree-cutting near Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey. The city government plans to ask the state’s highest court to overturn a decision by the Cheshire County Commissioners, who refused to give Keene authority to cut about 33,000 trees on private land in Swanzey.
A new group, formed by N.H. Republicans, hopes to persuade Congress and presidential candidates to think twice before weakening environmental protections. The N.H. Republicans for Responsible Conservation, includes state lawmakers and party activists who don’t want Congress to reverse important environmental gains of the past two decades.