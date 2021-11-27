Saturday, Nov. 27, 1971
New Hampshire voters may remove their party labels for the first time this week. A new law passed by the state Legislature permits voters to return to the so-called “independent” status and still not lose their right to vote in any party election.
WOODLAND, Wash. — Deputies went from house to house in this western Washington area Friday trying to turn up a lead to the hijacker who commandeered an airliner and escaped by parachute with 10,000 $20 bills stuffed in a white cloth bag.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1996
Keene officials are putting the brakes on a fast-track plan to develop city-owned land downtown. It’s not clear what the delay does to the idea of a 3,000-seat skating rink on former railroad land off Eagle Court.
CONCORD — School superintendents and county officials around New Hampshire finally got the word on who pays for special education for inmates. In a memo sent out Tuesday, state Education Commissioner Elizabeth M. Twomey said the district in which an inmate last resided before being sent to prison will foot the special education bill.