Friday, Nov. 27, 1970
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Twenty-five Indians buried Plymouth Rock under mounds of sand and seized a replica of the vessel that carried Pilgrims to the New World as part of their national day of mourning on Thanksgiving.
WASHINGTON — Establishment of a national cemetery in New England, preferably near the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge, was the subject of a House Veterans Affairs Committee hearing this week.
Monday, Nov. 27, 1995
Thyra Johnston, a former Keene woman whose family’s life inspired a ground-breaking book and film about race relations, died last Wednesday in Honolulu. Mrs. Johnston, 91, will be buried at St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene. She and her late husband, Dr. Albert Johnston, were the subject of the 1948 book “Lost Boundaries,” which told the story of how the Johnstons, who were black, passed as white in the 1930s while he practiced as a medical doctor in Gorham, Berlin and Keene.
WASHINGTON — President Clinton will tell Americans tonight that U.S. troops should be sent to Bosnia because “we now have a choice between war and peace,” his spokesman said today.