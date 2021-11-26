Friday, Nov. 26, 1971
It was the biggest single November snowstorm on record, and it dumped up to 12 inches of snow in Keene. The storm, which lasted all Thanksgiving day, postponed the annual Keene-Gardner football game.
Today is “National Kettle Day,” a day when the Salvation Army begins its annual Christmas Appeal, with the theme: “Share with Others.” Last year, more than 1,500 persons in and around Keene received Christmas help.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1996
The heroics of two off-duty firefighters could not save a 74-year-old Charlestown man, whose car burst into flames after a head-on collision on snow-slicked Route 12 in Walpole Monday afternoon.
TROY — Troy residents, unhappy that their selectmen support studying a Route 12 bypass of downtown, have hired a lawyer to try to block pursuit of the project.