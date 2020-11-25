Wednesday, Nov. 25, 1970
PETERBOROUGH — New Hampshire’s promotional program to boost tourism and improve the economic climate in the state’s communities will be selective in its approach, George T. Gilman, new commissioner of the Department of Economic Resources and Development, asserted at the monthly meeting of the Monadnock Region Association’s board of directors here last night. Gilman, in declaring that the state “must contend with the growth that is coming,” said “we must band together so we can take a collective view of our problems.”
CONCORD — The first New Hampshire Snowmobile Congress will be held at the New Hampshire Highway Hotel Dec. 9. Aimed at acquainting snowmobilers, conservationists, town and city officials and others with the recreational, economic, legal, environmental and practical aspects of the sport, the all-day session will feature talks by leading authorities.
Saturday, Nov. 25, 1995
PORTLAND, Maine — Welfare recipients in New England and New York would receive debit cards instead of food stamps, under a system being considered in the seven northeastern states. Supporters say the so-called electronic benefits system would reduce mailing and printing costs, cut back on fraud and ensure that food stamp recipients are spending their allowance on food.
After a summer that brought O.J., “Waterworld” and Windows 95, Kingsbury Corp. of Keene appears to have lived up to its own hype. The Nov. 6 issue of Industry Week named Kingsbury’s new Cyber-Cell as one of the 10 best new technologies introduced this year.