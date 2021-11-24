Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1971
Local school board members “must not give up control of their schools” to the teachers in negotiating for a contract settlement, Jason Boynton told the Keene Board of Education Tuesday night. The executive secretary of the N.H. School Boards Association said the days of informal, friendly bargaining sessions are gone from Keene.
DUBLIN — To the shock and dismay of its protectors, the vault beside Route 101 across from Dublin Lake was dismantled Tuesday. The vault, for two centuries a storage place for cadavers during the winter months, is gone, making room for highway development.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 1996
It’s been 15 years since the hard-won opening of the arts center at Keene State College. Saturday’s dedication ceremony of the Redfern Arts Center on Brickyard Pond honored Leo Redfern, the college president who led the long fight to fund the center.
HILLSBORO — The high school girls’ basketball team wants its coach back, saying he was more of a role model, not less of one, by standing by an employee accused in a drug case. The Hillsboro-Deering School Board fired coach Alan Merrifield this week after he attended a court hearing to support an employee of his landscaping business who faces drug charges.