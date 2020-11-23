Monday, Nov. 23, 1970
At least two stores in Keene violated the recently passed Sunday sales law yesterday when IGA and Finast remained open beyond the limits set by the new law. Store officials said today they are aware of the law but do not intend to abide by it.
DUBLIN — Work of widening Route 101 between Dublin village and the Friendly Farm, a distance of one and a half miles, has been started by the Division 7 forces of the N.H. Department of Public Works and Highways. The project, which calls for the widening of the highway by four feet on each side, is primarily a shoulder improvement job.
Thursday, Nov. 23, 1995
No newspaper published on Thanksgiving.