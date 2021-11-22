Monday, Nov. 22, 1971
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Keene State College soccer team became New England’s finest Saturday when it scored early and held on to beat the University of New Haven, 3-2, for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics District 32 championship. The victory sends Keene to Dunn, N.C., next week for the association’s national tournament.
The region’s first major snowstorm of the season began early Sunday morning and continued dumping heavy, wet snow on area towns all day. In Keene, Otter Brook Dam reported 3.5 inches this morning.
Friday, Nov. 22, 1996
STODDARD — A bull moose didn’t survive a collision with a 1993 Isuzu minivan on Thursday, police said. Lillian Langlois, 51, of Deering was not injured when her minivan hit the moose on Route 9. The bull’s antler shattered Langlois’ windshield, breaking off and ending up in the front passenger seat.
NORTH WALPOLE — The property owned by Flock Fibers Co., an employee-owned ribbon fuzz manufacturer that burned down in June, has been sold to Len-Tex Inc. for $144,000. Len-Tex, which manufactures vinyl-covered fabric wall coverings, hasn’t disclosed its plans for the site.