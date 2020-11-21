Saturday,
Nov. 21, 1970
CONCORD — Between now and Dec. 15, New Hampshire must produce $17.8 million to reimburse cities and towns under Gov. Walter Peterson’s tax reform program. The keystone of the new levy system, the 6 percent tax on business profits, generated only $5.2 million of the amount needed.
NEW YORK — There is one radical-hip hockey player around these days. Derek Michael Sanderson, known as Turk to his Boston Bruins’ teammates, is the most quoted, flashiest and most disarming competitor in the National Hockey League.
Tuesday,
Nov. 21, 1995
Two major national chains have taken an important step in their efforts to open in Keene. Red Lobster and Wal-Mart both sailed through with approvals from the Keene Planning Board Monday night.
PETERBOROUGH — A Massachusetts partnership that wants to build a supermarket in Peterborough may have a tough time convincing voters to rezone the land. Residents had tough questions and critical comments Monday night as the three partners explained their plans to build a 60,000-square-foot supermarket at the corner of Route 101 and Elm Street.