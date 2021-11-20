Saturday, Nov. 20, 1971
Shadow Lake is more like a memory of a lake, a marshy area alongside Black Brook off Kendall Road in the western portion of Keene. The non-lake is about to become a lake once again through the efforts of the Kendall Green Neighborhood Association and the Keene Conservation Commission. Bids for dredging the marsh are now being advertised.
Every Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock, students at Symonds School break away from their desks and try their hand at subjects often far removed from reading, writing and arithmetic. They folk dance, tie flies, weave, sew or do a number of different projects that interest them.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 1996
The results are in: 6th-graders in the Monadnock Region aren’t keeping up with statewide test averages, while 10th-graders are. Those conclusions come from tests given last spring to N.H. students.
George Fellendorf, the Christian Coalition’s first state chairman, says he’ll leave the volunteer job shortly. Fellendorf, 71, of Keene says the job takes a lot of time. The Christian Coalition is a grass-roots, nonprofit group that champions conservative values.