Friday, Nov. 20, 1970
DUBLIN — The fantastic growth of snowmobiling poses many problems for town, city and state officials, especially in the area of enforcement of laws governing the use of the vehicles.
BEDFORD — Who should regulate polluters? As it turns out, in New Hampshire regulation and prosecution of polluters is often in charge of other polluters. “When we talk about environmental protection agencies, we’re in a new field,” said Mrs. Jean Hennessey, a member of New Hampshire-Tomorrow.
Monday, Nov. 20, 1995
A developer has been picked for a downtown Keene hotel — but its identity is still a secret. It will stay a secret until a contract is signed, says John G. Dugan, president of the Keene Economic Development and Revitalization Corp. Dugan did say that the company is from the Northeast and runs hotels and inns throughout the Northeast and eastern Canada.
WASHINGTON — Federal employees poured back to work today after Congress and the White House ended a budget showdown that had kept almost half the government idle for six days.
NEW YORK — The Dow industrial average topped 5,000 this morning for the first time in history.