Tuesday, Nov. 2, 1971
With the election of new officers tonight, the United Voice of the Poor enters its third year of self-help services to the poor of Cheshire County.
In an announcement today, the Ford Foundation said it will provide $385,000 to help finance conservation commission projects in up to 150 communities in New England, New York and New Jersey. Conservation leaders in New Hampshire estimate $60,000 of the total amount will be allocated to projects in this state.
Saturday, Nov. 2, 1996
Today, constructing a three-story building in Keene is forbidden. By this time next week, though, zoning to allow such construction may exist.
WEST SWANZEY — A fire at an old storage shed on Route 10 forced authorities to close the highway for about 20 minutes Friday afternoon. The fire, at a converted cider mill, may have been the result of arson, Swanzey Fire Chief Lee T. Dunham said.