Monday, Nov. 2, 1970
It was an active but quiet Halloween night in Keene. Thousands of youngsters took to the streets with trick-or-treat bags, but there were no reports to the Keene police about insertion of razor blades, thumb tacks or pills in candy and apples given to youngsters. Keene was one of the few cities in the state without reports of such incidents.
WALPOLE — Nov. 10 will be a special day for students in the Walpole Schools for they will be able to see and examine some of the moon rocks that the astronauts obtained on the first United States moon landing. The rocks will be transported via the State Police in a program sponsored by the state Department of Education.
Thursday, Nov. 2, 1995
CONCORD — Third graders in the Monadnock Region did better on statewide assessment tests this year, but it is still too early to call the improvement a trend. More than 15,000 third graders statewide took the tests in May.
CONCORD — In one harried day, the Legislature and Gov. Stephen E. Merrill approved welfare reforms and adopted a plan to reorganize and trim New Hampshire’s largest agency. It requires welfare recipients to work, cuts $32 million in state spending and reinvents the agency that delivers services to the needy, disabled and elderly.