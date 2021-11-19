Friday, Nov. 19, 1971
A petition signed by 35 residents calling on the city of Keene to “take some legal action” against the emission of soot and sparks from the smokestack of the Sprague and Carleton factory was presented to the Keene City Council Thursday night.
CHESTER, Vt. — A closed elementary school and a hole where a commercial block once stood remain today the grim reminders of the explosion which rocked Chester early Thursday when vapors from 100-pound propane tanks exploded shortly before dawn. The explosion and fire leveled three buildings, destroyed 30 more and damaged 75, but no one was seriously injured.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1996
CHESTERFIELD — Residents got their first look at Chesterfield’s master plan Monday night. And despite talking for 2-1/2 hours, they got only halfway through it. Here’s the idea: preserve Chesterfield’s rural character, save its historic buildings and forests, curb residential sprawl, revitalize the town’s villages and minimize the expansion of public services.
Keene Fire Chief William H. Pepler Jr. said this morning he was surprised to learn that Winchester selectmen are still debating whether to hire Keene to provide full-time ambulance coverage. A committee assigned to study Winchester’s ambulance coverage meets tonight for the first time.